Mountain View Houses for Sale in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece

Nikiti
167
Neos Marmaras
43
Sykia
10
55 properties total found
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Vourvourou, Greece
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Vourvourou, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 506 m²
Floor -1
Vourvourou SALE Villa 6 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 6 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 506 m2, 4 Le…
€2,20M
Cottage 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Sykia, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 0-storey house of 138 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving…
€750,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists o…
€230,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Ormos Panagias, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Ormos Panagias, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€350,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Nikiti, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 156 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€390,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
€240,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€265,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists o…
€270,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 1
The villa is built on a hill above the sea level with stunning views of Mount Athos. The Arc…
Price on request
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 4-storey house of 164 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
€420,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Ormos Panagias, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Ormos Panagias, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 256 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€500,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Toroni, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Toroni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€250,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Vourvourou, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Vourvourou, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€250,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 206 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€330,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€4,50M
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Ormos Panagias, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Ormos Panagias, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€400,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 136 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€265,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale three-storey house in the south of the Kassandra peninsula, Chalkidiki. Total area …
€1,000,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 b…
€400,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 97 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 6 bed…
€430,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Ormos Panagias, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Ormos Panagias, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
€1,35M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€1,20M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€320,000
Townhouse 9 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Nikiti, Greece
Townhouse 9 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 9
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale a maisonette with an area of 260 square meters in Sithonia. Three-level maisonette …
€1,000,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 285 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
€650,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Vourvourou, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Vourvourou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€195,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Vourvourou, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Vourvourou, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 95 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€220,000
Cottage 10 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 10 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€360,000
Villa 9 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 9 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 10
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a Villa under construction, situated in the most picturesque place of Sithonia. The…
€3,50M

