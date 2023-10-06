UAE
Realting.com
Residential
Greece
The Municipality of Sithonia
Houses
Mountain View Houses for Sale in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Nikiti
167
Neos Marmaras
43
Sykia
10
House
55 properties total found
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Vourvourou, Greece
6
506 m²
-1
Vourvourou SALE Villa 6 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 6 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 506 m2, 4 Le…
€2,20M
Recommend
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Vourvourou, Greece
6
506 m²
-1
The two villas will be placed in the middle of a field, at a short distance from each other …
€2,20M
Recommend
Cottage 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Sykia, Greece
5
138 m²
2
For sale 0-storey house of 138 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving…
€750,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4
2
75 m²
2
For sale 2-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists o…
€230,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Ormos Panagias, Greece
5
2
180 m²
3
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€350,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Nikiti, Greece
4
3
156 m²
3
For sale maisonette of 156 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€390,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4
2
100 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
€240,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4
2
100 m²
3
For sale 3-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€265,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Nikiti, Greece
3
1
90 m²
2
For sale 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists o…
€270,000
Recommend
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1
370 m²
1
The villa is built on a hill above the sea level with stunning views of Mount Athos. The Arc…
Price on request
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
7
3
164 m²
3
For sale 4-storey house of 164 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
€420,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Ormos Panagias, Greece
7
4
256 m²
3
For sale 3-storey villa of 256 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€500,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Toroni, Greece
3
2
80 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€250,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Vourvourou, Greece
5
3
125 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€250,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
7
3
206 m²
3
For sale 3-storey house of 206 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€330,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
6
3
400 m²
2
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€4,50M
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Ormos Panagias, Greece
5
3
100 m²
3
For sale 3-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€400,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5
2
136 m²
2
For sale 2-storey house of 136 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€265,000
Recommend
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
1
300 m²
1
For sale three-storey house in the south of the Kassandra peninsula, Chalkidiki. Total area …
€1,000,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
4
1
250 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 b…
€400,000
Recommend
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Nikiti, Greece
8
2
97 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 97 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 6 bed…
€430,000
Recommend
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Ormos Panagias, Greece
8
2
200 m²
3
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
€1,35M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Neos Marmaras, Greece
6
3
400 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€1,20M
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
6
3
180 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€320,000
Recommend
Townhouse 9 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Nikiti, Greece
9
260 m²
3
For sale a maisonette with an area of 260 square meters in Sithonia. Three-level maisonette …
€1,000,000
Recommend
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
9
4
285 m²
3
For sale 3-storey house of 285 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
€650,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Vourvourou, Greece
4
3
75 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€195,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Vourvourou, Greece
5
2
95 m²
3
For sale maisonette of 95 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€220,000
Recommend
Cottage 10 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
14
4
360 m²
3
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€360,000
Recommend
Villa 9 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
10
700 m²
2
For sale a Villa under construction, situated in the most picturesque place of Sithonia. The…
€3,50M
Recommend
