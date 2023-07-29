UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
9
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Property from owners
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Property from owners
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Residential
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
The Municipality of Sithonia
Cottages
Seaview Cottages for Sale in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Nikiti
48
Neos Marmaras
10
Sykia
3
Cottage
Clear all
46 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Cottage 5 rooms
Sykia, Greece
5
2
For sale 0-storey house of 138 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving…
€ 750,000
Recommend
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
8
5
3
For sale 3-storey house of 255 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The basement consists of 5…
€ 550,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
7
3
3
For sale 3-storey house of 237 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
€ 350,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4
2
2
For sale 2-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists o…
€ 230,000
Recommend
3 room cottage
Nikiti, Greece
4
2
3
For sale 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
€ 280,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3
1
1
For sale 2-storey house of 88 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists o…
€ 380,000
Recommend
3 room cottage
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4
2
1
For sale 3-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
€ 240,000
Recommend
3 room cottage
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4
2
3
For sale 3-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€ 265,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
3
1
2
For sale 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists o…
€ 270,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
4
2
2
For sale 2-storey house of 138 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€ 175,000
Recommend
3 room cottage
Nikiti, Greece
5
2
2
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€ 460,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
7
3
3
For sale 4-storey house of 164 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
€ 420,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Ormos Panagias, Greece
5
1
2
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€ 3,500,000
Recommend
3 room cottage
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
5
3
3
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€ 1,050,000
Recommend
3 room cottage
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
4
1
1
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€ 350,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
6
4
1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 440 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The gr…
€ 750,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
7
3
3
For sale 3-storey house of 206 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€ 330,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Ormos Panagias, Greece
5
3
3
For sale 3-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€ 400,000
Recommend
3 room cottage
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
4
1
1
For sale 1-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 b…
€ 400,000
Recommend
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
8
2
1
For sale 1-storey house of 97 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 6 bed…
€ 430,000
Recommend
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Ormos Panagias, Greece
8
2
3
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
€ 1,350,000
Recommend
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
9
4
3
For sale 3-storey house of 285 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
€ 650,000
Recommend
Cottage 10 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
14
4
3
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€ 360,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
3
2
1
For sale 2-storey house of 145 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€ 1,500,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
7
3
1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€ 1,000,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
5
1
1
For sale 3-storey house of 219 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
€ 600,000
Recommend
3 room cottage
Nikiti, Greece
4
1
1
For sale 2-storey house of 97 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists o…
€ 450,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage
Ormos Panagias, Greece
2
1
1
For sale 1-storey house of 40 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The house consists of one b…
€ 270,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
6
2
3
For sale 3-storey house of 152 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
€ 260,000
Recommend
3 room cottage
Neos Marmaras, Greece
5
2
3
For sale 3-storey house of 157 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
€ 260,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL