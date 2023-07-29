Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Central Macedonia
  6. The Municipality of Sithonia
  7. Cottages

Seaview Cottages for Sale in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece

Nikiti
48
Neos Marmaras
10
Sykia
3
Cottage To archive
Clear all
46 properties total found
Cottage 5 rooms in Sykia, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 2
For sale 0-storey house of 138 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving…
€ 750,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 255 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The basement consists of 5…
€ 550,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 237 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
€ 350,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists o…
€ 230,000
3 room cottage in Nikiti, Greece
3 room cottage
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
€ 280,000
1 room Cottage in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 88 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists o…
€ 380,000
3 room cottage in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
€ 240,000
3 room cottage in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€ 265,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists o…
€ 270,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 138 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€ 175,000
3 room cottage in Nikiti, Greece
3 room cottage
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€ 460,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
For sale 4-storey house of 164 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
€ 420,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Ormos Panagias, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Ormos Panagias, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€ 3,500,000
3 room cottage in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
3 room cottage
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€ 1,050,000
3 room cottage in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
3 room cottage
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€ 350,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 440 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The gr…
€ 750,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 206 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€ 330,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Ormos Panagias, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Ormos Panagias, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€ 400,000
3 room cottage in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
3 room cottage
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 b…
€ 400,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 97 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 6 bed…
€ 430,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Ormos Panagias, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Ormos Panagias, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
€ 1,350,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 285 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
€ 650,000
Cottage 10 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 10 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€ 360,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 145 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€ 1,500,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€ 1,000,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 219 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
€ 600,000
3 room cottage in Nikiti, Greece
3 room cottage
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 97 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists o…
€ 450,000
1 room Cottage in Ormos Panagias, Greece
1 room Cottage
Ormos Panagias, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 40 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The house consists of one b…
€ 270,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 152 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
€ 260,000
3 room cottage in Neos Marmaras, Greece
3 room cottage
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 157 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
€ 260,000

Properties features in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir