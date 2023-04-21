Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. The municipality Nea Propontida
  6. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in The municipality Nea Propontida, Greece

Nea Moudania
4
Villa To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa Villa 7 rooms in Nea Potidea, Greece
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Nea Potidea, Greece
7 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace.The …
Villa 2 room villa in Nea Moudania, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Nea Moudania, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 2 livin…
Villa 5 room villa in Agios Mamas, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Agios Mamas, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 525 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…

Properties features in The municipality Nea Propontida, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir