Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. The municipality Nea Propontida
  6. Villas

Mountain View Villas for Sale in The municipality Nea Propontida, Greece

Nea Moudania
4
Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 6 room villa in elaiones moudania, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
elaiones moudania, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of 3 stor…

Properties features in The municipality Nea Propontida, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir