  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. The municipality Nea Propontida
  6. Townhouses

Pool Townhouses for sale in The municipality Nea Propontida, Greece

Nea Moudania
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

5 room house in Pefkochori, Greece
5 room house
Pefkochori, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 120 m² Number of floors 3
€ 678,333
4 room house in Region of Crete, Greece
4 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms 380 m² Number of floors 2
€ 399,410
Townhouse for sale with an area of 380 sq.m on the island of Crete. Tynhouse is located on 0…
3 room house in Peloponnese Region, Greece
3 room house
Peloponnese Region, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 118 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 581407 - House FOR SALE in Epidavros Nea Epidavros for €195.000 . This 118 sq…
1 room apartment in Polychrono, Greece
1 room apartment
Polychrono, Greece
1 bath 55 m²
€ 87,062
Property Code: 4-1189 - Apartment FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for €90.000 . This 55 sq. m…
Townhouse in Alimatades, Greece
Townhouse
Alimatades, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 89,576
For sale is an old house with a total area of 100 sq.m in the picturesque village of Allimat…
Villa 3 room villa in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Peloponnese Region, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 290 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 1232 - House FOR SALE in Kranidi Portocheli for €1.400.000 . This 290 sq. m. …
3 room house in Greece, Greece
3 room house
Greece, Greece
4 Number of rooms 100 m² Number of floors 3
€ 449,336
Townhouse for sale with an area of 100 sq.m in central Greece. Tynhouse is located on 3 leve…
Villa 3 room villa in Koutouloufari, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Koutouloufari, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,990,579
Villa for sale in Crete. The villa consists of ground floor and first floor, it is 280sqm on…
3 room apartment in Epanomi, Greece
3 room apartment
Epanomi, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1/1 Floor
€ 84,600
For sale Apartment of 79 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor. …
1 room Cottage in Benitses, Greece
1 room Cottage
Benitses, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 547,409
For sale 1-storey house of 365 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is heating.The owners…
3 room apartment in Paliouri, Greece
3 room apartment
Paliouri, Greece
3 bath 123 m²
€ 261,185
Maisonette in the quaint town of Paliouri with a separate apartment for guests or ideal for …
1 room apartment in Benitses, Greece
1 room apartment
Benitses, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 124,411
For sale Apartment of 45 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …

Properties features in The municipality Nea Propontida, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
