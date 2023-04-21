UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
The municipality Nea Propontida
Townhouses
Pool Townhouses for sale in The municipality Nea Propontida, Greece
Nea Moudania
5
Townhouse
Similar properties in the surrounding area
5 room house
Pefkochori, Greece
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
120 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 678,333
4 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms
380 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 399,410
Townhouse for sale with an area of 380 sq.m on the island of Crete. Tynhouse is located on 0…
3 room house
Peloponnese Region, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
118 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 581407 - House FOR SALE in Epidavros Nea Epidavros for €195.000 . This 118 sq…
1 room apartment
Polychrono, Greece
1 bath
55 m²
€ 87,062
Property Code: 4-1189 - Apartment FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for €90.000 . This 55 sq. m…
Townhouse
Alimatades, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 89,576
For sale is an old house with a total area of 100 sq.m in the picturesque village of Allimat…
Villa 3 room villa
Peloponnese Region, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
290 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 1232 - House FOR SALE in Kranidi Portocheli for €1.400.000 . This 290 sq. m. …
3 room house
Greece, Greece
4 Number of rooms
100 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 449,336
Townhouse for sale with an area of 100 sq.m in central Greece. Tynhouse is located on 3 leve…
Villa 3 room villa
Koutouloufari, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,990,579
Villa for sale in Crete. The villa consists of ground floor and first floor, it is 280sqm on…
3 room apartment
Epanomi, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1/1 Floor
€ 84,600
For sale Apartment of 79 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor. …
1 room Cottage
Benitses, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 547,409
For sale 1-storey house of 365 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is heating.The owners…
3 room apartment
Paliouri, Greece
3 bath
123 m²
€ 261,185
Maisonette in the quaint town of Paliouri with a separate apartment for guests or ideal for …
1 room apartment
Benitses, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 124,411
For sale Apartment of 45 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
