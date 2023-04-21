Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in The municipality Nea Propontida, Greece

Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The semi-bas…
3 room townhouse in Nea Potidea, Greece
3 room townhouse
Nea Potidea, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. …
3 room townhouse in elaiones moudania, Greece
3 room townhouse
elaiones moudania, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 200,000
For sale maisonette of 142 sq.meters in Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground …
3 room townhouse in Agios Mamas, Greece
3 room townhouse
Agios Mamas, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Mamas, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Mamas, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale maisonette of 50 sq.meters in Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-bas…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Portaria, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Portaria, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale maisonette of 70 sq.meters in Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground f…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 175,000
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground …
3 room townhouse in Nea Potidea, Greece
3 room townhouse
Nea Potidea, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. …
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Portes, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Portes, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 180,000
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground …
3 room townhouse in elaiones moudania, Greece
3 room townhouse
elaiones moudania, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-ba…
3 room townhouse in Nea Potidea, Greece
3 room townhouse
Nea Potidea, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
3 room townhouse in Nea Potidea, Greece
3 room townhouse
Nea Potidea, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. …

