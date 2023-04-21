Pool Residential properties for sale in The municipality Nea Propontida, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. The municipality Nea Propontida

Nea Moudania
65
10 properties total found
6 room house in Nea Potidea, Greece
6 room house
Nea Potidea, Greece
6 Number of rooms 430 m² -1 Floor
€ 2,500,000
Nea Potidaia SALE Villa 6 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 430 m2, Go…
6 room house in Nea Moudania, Greece
6 room house
Nea Moudania, Greece
6 Number of rooms 600 m² -1 Floor
€ 4,000,000
Nea Potidaia SALE Villa 6 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 5 Bathroom 3 WC Area: 600 m2, 3 …
3 room house in Nea Moudania, Greece
3 room house
Nea Moudania, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 m² -1 Floor
€ 700,000
Nea Moudania SALES Villa 3 Rooms, 1 Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bath 1 WC Area: 1 m2, 2 Levels, New Bui…
3 room house in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
3 room house
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
3 Number of rooms 264 m² -1 Floor
€ 350,000
Nea Moudania SALE Townhouse 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 264 m2…
3 room cottage in Agios Mamas, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Mamas, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 325,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of one be…
3 room cottage in Agios Mamas, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Mamas, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 540,000
For sale 1-storey house of 365 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, li…
Villa 2 room villa in Nea Moudania, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Nea Moudania, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 2 livin…
3 room cottage in Agios Mamas, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Mamas, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale 1-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 b…
Villa 5 room villa in Agios Mamas, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Agios Mamas, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 525 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
1 room Cottage in elaiones moudania, Greece
1 room Cottage
elaiones moudania, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey house of 450 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement The ground floor T…

