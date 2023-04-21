Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in The municipality Nea Propontida, Greece

Nea Moudania
65
9 properties total found
3 room cottage in Agios Mamas, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Mamas, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale 2-storey house of 138 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of living …
3 room cottage in Portaria, Greece
3 room cottage
Portaria, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 185,000
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nea Moudania, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Moudania, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
For sale 3-storey house of 315 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of one sh…
3 room cottage in Nea Potidea, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Potidea, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 350,000
For sale 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of living …
Villa 6 room villa in elaiones moudania, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
elaiones moudania, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of 3 stor…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Portes, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Portes, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 180,000
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground …
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nea Moudania, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Moudania, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of one be…
3 room townhouse in elaiones moudania, Greece
3 room townhouse
elaiones moudania, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-ba…

