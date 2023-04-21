Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in The municipality Nea Propontida, Greece

Nea Moudania
44
39 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in elaiones moudania, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
elaiones moudania, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 163 m² Number of floors 3
€ 249,000
Zu verkaufen ein schönes Haus mit 160 m ² Wohnfläche. 150 Meter entferntes Me…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in elaiones moudania, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
elaiones moudania, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The semi-bas…
Villa Villa 7 rooms in Nea Potidea, Greece
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Nea Potidea, Greece
7 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace.The …
Cottage 5 rooms in Nea Moudania, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Nea Moudania, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale 0-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Chalkidiki
6 room house in Nea Potidea, Greece
6 room house
Nea Potidea, Greece
6 Number of rooms 430 m² -1 Floor
€ 2,500,000
Nea Potidaia SALE Villa 6 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 430 m2, Go…
6 room house in Nea Moudania, Greece
6 room house
Nea Moudania, Greece
6 Number of rooms 600 m² -1 Floor
€ 4,000,000
Nea Potidaia SALE Villa 6 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 5 Bathroom 3 WC Area: 600 m2, 3 …
3 room house in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
3 room house
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
3 Number of rooms 264 m² -1 Floor
€ 350,000
Nea Moudania SALE Townhouse 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 264 m2…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Potidea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Potidea, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The basement consists of o…
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Nea Potidea, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Nea Potidea, Greece
9 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 220,000
For sale 3-storey house of 236 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 3 bedro…
3 room cottage in Nea Potidea, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Potidea, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 145,000
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
3 room cottage in Nea Moudania, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Moudania, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale 3-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of living …
3 room cottage in Nea Potidea, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Potidea, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Portes, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Portes, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
3 room townhouse in Nea Potidea, Greece
3 room townhouse
Nea Potidea, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. …
3 room cottage in Nea Potidea, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Potidea, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
Villa 2 room villa in Nea Moudania, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Nea Moudania, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 2 livin…
Villa 5 room villa in Agios Mamas, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Agios Mamas, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 525 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
3 room cottage in Agios Mamas, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Mamas, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale 2-storey house of 138 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of living …
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Portes, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Portes, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
3 room townhouse in Agios Mamas, Greece
3 room townhouse
Agios Mamas, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Mamas, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Mamas, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale maisonette of 50 sq.meters in Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-bas…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Portaria, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Portaria, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale maisonette of 70 sq.meters in Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground f…
1 room Cottage in elaiones moudania, Greece
1 room Cottage
elaiones moudania, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey house of 450 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement The ground floor T…
3 room cottage in Nea Potidea, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Potidea, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 b…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nea Moudania, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Moudania, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
For sale 3-storey house of 315 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of one sh…
3 room cottage in Nea Potidea, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Potidea, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
3 room cottage in Nea Moudania, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Moudania, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of living …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 175,000
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground …
3 room townhouse in Nea Potidea, Greece
3 room townhouse
Nea Potidea, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. …

