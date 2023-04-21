Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in The municipality Nea Propontida, Greece

Cottage 4 bedrooms in elaiones moudania, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
elaiones moudania, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 163 m² Number of floors 3
€ 249,000
Zu verkaufen ein schönes Haus mit 160 m ² Wohnfläche. 150 Meter entferntes Me…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in elaiones moudania, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
elaiones moudania, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Potidea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Potidea, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of living r…
House in Agios Mamas, Greece
House
Agios Mamas, Greece
1 bath 50 m²
€ 73,000
Detached house with a garden is located in Agios Mamas beach area 700 meters from sandy beac…
2 room house in elaiones moudania, Greece
2 room house
elaiones moudania, Greece
1 bath 82 m²
€ 195,000
Our own project! Without comission for the agency! The building is located in Nea Moudania t…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The semi-bas…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Potidea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Potidea, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 be…
Villa Villa 7 rooms in Nea Potidea, Greece
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Nea Potidea, Greece
7 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace.The …
2 room house in Nea Potidea, Greece
2 room house
Nea Potidea, Greece
1 bath 74 m²
€ 140,000
The maisonetta is located in Nea Potidea village 150 meters from the nice sandy beach. The a…
2 room house in Nea Potidea, Greece
2 room house
Nea Potidea, Greece
1 bath 55 m²
€ 90,000
Detached house with a garden is located in the suburbs of Nea Potidea village 1200 meters fr…
5 room house in Nea Potidea, Greece
5 room house
Nea Potidea, Greece
3 bath 204 m²
€ 325,000
The house is located in the suburbs of Nea Potidea village (1500 meters from it)  only 150 m…
Cottage 5 rooms in Nea Moudania, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Nea Moudania, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale 0-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Chalkidiki
5 room house in Nea Moudania, Greece
5 room house
Nea Moudania, Greece
3 bath 170 m²
€ 260,000
The detached house is located in Nea Moudania town in its elite area Eleonas 1000 meters fro…
3 room house in Nea Moudania, Greece
3 room house
Nea Moudania, Greece
4 bath 370 m²
€ 720,000
The detached house is located in Nea Moudania town in its elite area Eleonas 400 meters from…
2 room house in Nea Potidea, Greece
2 room house
Nea Potidea, Greece
1 bath 65 m²
€ 100,000
The apartment is located in Nea Potidea village 150 meters from the nice sandy beach. The ap…
6 room house in Nea Potidea, Greece
6 room house
Nea Potidea, Greece
6 Number of rooms 430 m² -1 Floor
€ 2,500,000
Nea Potidaia SALE Villa 6 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 430 m2, Go…
6 room house in Nea Moudania, Greece
6 room house
Nea Moudania, Greece
6 Number of rooms 600 m² -1 Floor
€ 4,000,000
Nea Potidaia SALE Villa 6 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 5 Bathroom 3 WC Area: 600 m2, 3 …
3 room house in Nea Moudania, Greece
3 room house
Nea Moudania, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 m² -1 Floor
€ 700,000
Nea Moudania SALES Villa 3 Rooms, 1 Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bath 1 WC Area: 1 m2, 2 Levels, New Bui…
3 room house in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
3 room house
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
3 Number of rooms 264 m² -1 Floor
€ 350,000
Nea Moudania SALE Townhouse 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 264 m2…
3 room house in Portes, Greece
3 room house
Portes, Greece
3 Number of rooms 90 m² -1 Floor
€ 310,000
Portes SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 90 m2, 3 Levels,…
4 room house in Nea Potidea, Greece
4 room house
Nea Potidea, Greece
4 Number of rooms 150 m² -1 Floor
€ 390,000
Nea Potidaia SALE House 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 150 m2, 2 …
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Potidea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Potidea, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The basement consists of o…
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Nea Potidea, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Nea Potidea, Greece
9 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 220,000
For sale 3-storey house of 236 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 3 bedro…
3 room cottage in Nea Potidea, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Potidea, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 145,000
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
4 room house in Nea Moudania, Greece
4 room house
Nea Moudania, Greece
4 bath 220 m²
€ 300,000
The maisonetta is located in ourskirts of Nea Moudania 400 meters to the beach. It’s an idea…
3 room house in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
3 room house
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
2 bath 90 m²
€ 160,000
The maisonetta is located in Paralia Dionisiou Beach 180 meters to the beach. The maisonetta…
4 room house in Nea Potidea, Greece
4 room house
Nea Potidea, Greece
2 bath 150 m²
€ 255,000
Detached house with a garden is located in the suburbs of Nea Potidea village only 150 meter…
2 room house in Nea Moudania, Greece
2 room house
Nea Moudania, Greece
1 bath 83 m²
€ 200,000
Our own project! Without comission for the agency! The building is located in Nea Moudania t…
3 room cottage in Nea Moudania, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Moudania, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale 3-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of living …
4 room house in Nea Potidea, Greece
4 room house
Nea Potidea, Greece
2 bath 150 m²
€ 390,000
Property Code: HPS3237 - House FOR SALE in Moudania Nea Potidaia for €390.000. This 150 sq. …

