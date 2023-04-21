UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
The municipality Nea Propontida
Houses
Houses for sale in The municipality Nea Propontida, Greece
Nea Moudania
44
House
Clear all
101 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Cottage 4 bedrooms
elaiones moudania, Greece
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
163 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 249,000
Zu verkaufen ein schönes Haus mit 160 m ² Wohnfläche. 150 Meter entferntes Me…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
elaiones moudania, Greece
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Potidea, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of living r…
House
Agios Mamas, Greece
1 bath
50 m²
€ 73,000
Detached house with a garden is located in Agios Mamas beach area 700 meters from sandy beac…
2 room house
elaiones moudania, Greece
1 bath
82 m²
€ 195,000
Our own project! Without comission for the agency! The building is located in Nea Moudania t…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The semi-bas…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Potidea, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 be…
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Nea Potidea, Greece
7 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace.The …
2 room house
Nea Potidea, Greece
1 bath
74 m²
€ 140,000
The maisonetta is located in Nea Potidea village 150 meters from the nice sandy beach. The a…
2 room house
Nea Potidea, Greece
1 bath
55 m²
€ 90,000
Detached house with a garden is located in the suburbs of Nea Potidea village 1200 meters fr…
5 room house
Nea Potidea, Greece
3 bath
204 m²
€ 325,000
The house is located in the suburbs of Nea Potidea village (1500 meters from it) only 150 m…
Cottage 5 rooms
Nea Moudania, Greece
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale 0-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Chalkidiki
5 room house
Nea Moudania, Greece
3 bath
170 m²
€ 260,000
The detached house is located in Nea Moudania town in its elite area Eleonas 1000 meters fro…
3 room house
Nea Moudania, Greece
4 bath
370 m²
€ 720,000
The detached house is located in Nea Moudania town in its elite area Eleonas 400 meters from…
2 room house
Nea Potidea, Greece
1 bath
65 m²
€ 100,000
The apartment is located in Nea Potidea village 150 meters from the nice sandy beach. The ap…
6 room house
Nea Potidea, Greece
6 Number of rooms
430 m²
-1 Floor
€ 2,500,000
Nea Potidaia SALE Villa 6 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 430 m2, Go…
6 room house
Nea Moudania, Greece
6 Number of rooms
600 m²
-1 Floor
€ 4,000,000
Nea Potidaia SALE Villa 6 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 5 Bathroom 3 WC Area: 600 m2, 3 …
3 room house
Nea Moudania, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 m²
-1 Floor
€ 700,000
Nea Moudania SALES Villa 3 Rooms, 1 Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bath 1 WC Area: 1 m2, 2 Levels, New Bui…
3 room house
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
3 Number of rooms
264 m²
-1 Floor
€ 350,000
Nea Moudania SALE Townhouse 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 264 m2…
3 room house
Portes, Greece
3 Number of rooms
90 m²
-1 Floor
€ 310,000
Portes SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 90 m2, 3 Levels,…
4 room house
Nea Potidea, Greece
4 Number of rooms
150 m²
-1 Floor
€ 390,000
Nea Potidaia SALE House 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 150 m2, 2 …
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Potidea, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The basement consists of o…
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Nea Potidea, Greece
9 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 220,000
For sale 3-storey house of 236 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 3 bedro…
3 room cottage
Nea Potidea, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 145,000
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
4 room house
Nea Moudania, Greece
4 bath
220 m²
€ 300,000
The maisonetta is located in ourskirts of Nea Moudania 400 meters to the beach. It’s an idea…
3 room house
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
2 bath
90 m²
€ 160,000
The maisonetta is located in Paralia Dionisiou Beach 180 meters to the beach. The maisonetta…
4 room house
Nea Potidea, Greece
2 bath
150 m²
€ 255,000
Detached house with a garden is located in the suburbs of Nea Potidea village only 150 meter…
2 room house
Nea Moudania, Greece
1 bath
83 m²
€ 200,000
Our own project! Without comission for the agency! The building is located in Nea Moudania t…
3 room cottage
Nea Moudania, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale 3-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of living …
4 room house
Nea Potidea, Greece
2 bath
150 m²
€ 390,000
Property Code: HPS3237 - House FOR SALE in Moudania Nea Potidaia for €390.000. This 150 sq. …
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
