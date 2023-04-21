Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Cottages for sale in The municipality Nea Propontida, Greece

3 room cottage in Agios Mamas, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Mamas, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 325,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of one be…
3 room cottage in Agios Mamas, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Mamas, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 540,000
For sale 1-storey house of 365 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, li…
3 room cottage in Agios Mamas, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Mamas, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale 1-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 b…
1 room Cottage in elaiones moudania, Greece
1 room Cottage
elaiones moudania, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey house of 450 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement The ground floor T…

