  Realting.com
  Greece
  Macedonia and Thrace
  Central Macedonia
  The municipality Nea Propontida
  Cottages

Seaview Cottages for Sale in The municipality Nea Propontida, Greece

Nea Moudania
Cottage 4 bedrooms in elaiones moudania, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
elaiones moudania, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 163 m² Number of floors 3
€ 249,000
Zu verkaufen ein schönes Haus mit 160 m ² Wohnfläche. 150 Meter entferntes Me…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in elaiones moudania, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
elaiones moudania, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
Cottage 5 rooms in Nea Moudania, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Nea Moudania, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale 0-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Chalkidiki
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Potidea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Potidea, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The basement consists of o…
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Nea Potidea, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Nea Potidea, Greece
9 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 220,000
For sale 3-storey house of 236 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 3 bedro…
3 room cottage in Nea Potidea, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Potidea, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 145,000
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
3 room cottage in Nea Moudania, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Moudania, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale 3-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of living …
3 room cottage in Nea Potidea, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Potidea, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Portes, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Portes, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
3 room cottage in Nea Potidea, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Potidea, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
3 room cottage in Agios Mamas, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Mamas, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale 2-storey house of 138 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of living …
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Portes, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Portes, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
1 room Cottage in elaiones moudania, Greece
1 room Cottage
elaiones moudania, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey house of 450 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement The ground floor T…
3 room cottage in Nea Potidea, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Potidea, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 b…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nea Moudania, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Moudania, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
For sale 3-storey house of 315 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of one sh…
3 room cottage in Nea Potidea, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Potidea, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
3 room cottage in Nea Moudania, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Moudania, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of living …
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 350,000
For sale 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of living …
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Dionysiou, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Dionysiou, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 590,000
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nea Moudania, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Moudania, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of one be…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in elaiones moudania, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
elaiones moudania, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of living…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 195,000
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of living …
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…

