  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. The municipality Nea Propontida
  6. Cottages

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in The municipality Nea Propontida, Greece

Nea Moudania
20
6 properties total found
3 room cottage in Agios Mamas, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Mamas, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale 2-storey house of 138 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of living …
3 room cottage in Portaria, Greece
3 room cottage
Portaria, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 185,000
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nea Moudania, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Moudania, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
For sale 3-storey house of 315 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of one sh…
3 room cottage in Nea Potidea, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Potidea, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 350,000
For sale 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of living …
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nea Moudania, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Moudania, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of one be…

