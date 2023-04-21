Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. The municipality Nea Propontida
  6. Apartments for sale

Seaview Apartments for Sale in The municipality Nea Propontida, Greece

Nea Moudania
21
Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment in Portes, Greece
2 room apartment
Portes, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 140,000
For sale Apartment of 96 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…

Properties features in The municipality Nea Propontida, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir