Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Kavala Prefecture
  6. Thassos
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Thassos, Greece

House To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
4 room house in Thassos, Greece
4 room house
Thassos, Greece
2 bath
€ 165,000
Property Code: 11193 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €165.000. This 110 sq. m. M…
8 room house in Thassos, Greece
8 room house
Thassos, Greece
7 bath
€ 470,000
Property Code: 1985 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €470.000. This 326 sq. m. House …
4 room house in Thassos, Greece
4 room house
Thassos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 200 m²
€ 360,000
For sale unique and luxurious detached house in Limenas, Thassos 200 sq.m. on a plot of 660 …
3 room house in Thassos, Greece
3 room house
Thassos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 150 m² 2 Floor
€ 350,000
For sale in Limenas of Thassos in a wonderful spot in nature detached house of 150 sq.m. on …
3 room house in Thassos, Greece
3 room house
Thassos, Greece
3 bath
€ 290,000
Property Code: 1458 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €290.000. This 160 sq. m. House …
6 room house in Thassos, Greece
6 room house
Thassos, Greece
3 bath
€ 300,000
Three-storey detached house of 300 sq.m. in Limenas. It includes on the ground floor 2 bedro…
5 room house in Thassos, Greece
5 room house
Thassos, Greece
1 bath
€ 300,000
Maisonette of two levels with a total area of ​​145 sq.m. perimeter free with comfortable ba…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Thassos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Thassos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir