Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Stavros, Greece

2 properties total found
3 room townhousein Milies, Greece
3 room townhouse
Milies, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale maisonette of 184 sq.meters in Asprovalta .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground …
2 room apartmentin Stavros, Greece
2 room apartment
Stavros, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 93,000
For sale Apartment of 70 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor…
