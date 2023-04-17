Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Serres Municipality
  6. Stavros
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Stavros, Greece

4 properties total found
3 room housein Vrasna Beach, Greece
3 room house
Vrasna Beach, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 114 m²
€ 180,000
Agios Georgios, Vrasna Beach: For sale a bright house of 114 sq.m. in 300sq.m. frontage plot…
3 room housein Vrasna Beach, Greece
3 room house
Vrasna Beach, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 130,000
Nea Vrasna: Detached house of 120 sq.m. at a distance of 200 meters from the beach, in a ver…
3 room townhousein Milies, Greece
3 room townhouse
Milies, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale maisonette of 184 sq.meters in Asprovalta .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Vrasna Beach, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Vrasna Beach, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale 4-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
