Residential properties for sale in Spetses, Greece

5 properties total found
Cottage 5 rooms in Spetses, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Spetses, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 0-storey house of 115 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the furn…
Villa 2 room villa in Spetses, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Spetses, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
1 room Cottage in Spetses, Greece
1 room Cottage
Spetses, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale 1-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of one bedroom, livin…
Villa 3 room villa in Spetses, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Spetses, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 130 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor cons…
Villa 3 room villa in Spetses, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Spetses, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 125 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor cons…
