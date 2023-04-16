Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Central Athens
  5. Municipality of Athens
  6. Spata
  7. Villas

Villas for sale in Spata, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Pikermi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Pikermi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Villa Villain Pikermi, Greece
Villa Villa
Pikermi, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,800,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 800 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Pikermi, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Pikermi, Greece
10 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 1300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 5 bedrooms…
Villa 6 room villain Pikermi, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Pikermi, Greece
9 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 386 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir