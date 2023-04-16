Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Spata, Greece

Villa 4 room villain Pikermi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Pikermi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
6 room housein Pikermi, Greece
6 room house
Pikermi, Greece
5 bath 800 m²
€ 1,500,000
Pikermi FOR SALE House 6 Bedroom(s) 5 Bathroom(s) 1 WC Size: 800 m2, 4 Levels, New-built, …
1 room Cottagein Pikermi, Greece
1 room Cottage
Pikermi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 870,000
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor The first floor The own…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Pikermi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Pikermi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 405,000
For sale maisonette of 215 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 levels. The first floor…
Villa Villain Pikermi, Greece
Villa Villa
Pikermi, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,800,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 800 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Pikermi, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Pikermi, Greece
10 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 1300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 5 bedrooms…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Pikermi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Pikermi, Greece
7 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
For sale 3-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
Villa 6 room villain Pikermi, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Pikermi, Greece
9 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 386 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
3 room cottagein Pikermi, Greece
3 room cottage
Pikermi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 4-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Pikermi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Pikermi, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 4-storey house of 440 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Pikermi, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pikermi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Pikermi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Pikermi, Greece
10 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 4-storey house of 505 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Pikermi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Pikermi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale maisonette of 230 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
1 room Cottagein Spata, Greece
1 room Cottage
Spata, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 295,000
An investment property for sale in the Spata area. -On the ground floor there are: Parking, …
