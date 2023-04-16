Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in South Pilio Municipality, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
Argalasti
1
11 properties total found
3 room cottagein byzitsa, Greece
3 room cottage
byzitsa, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
For sale 3-storey house of 175 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The semi-basement consists of one b…
Villa 3 room villain Pinakates, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Pinakates, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of 3 bedr…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 185,000
For sale maisonette of 138 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground…
1 room Cottagein Milina, Greece
1 room Cottage
Milina, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of one bedroom…
3 room townhousein Milina, Greece
3 room townhouse
Milina, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in central Greece .The maisonette has 3 levels. The sem…
Villa 5 room villain South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 1,250,000
We offer for sale secluded villa in south Pelion. The villa features 3 double bedrooms (oak …
Villa 9 room villain South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
11 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of 7 bedr…
Villa 5 room villain South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 550,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of 4 bedr…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Lavkos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Lavkos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 320,000
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of one be…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Koropi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Koropi, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
1 room Cottagein byzitsa, Greece
1 room Cottage
byzitsa, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
Two separate detached houses are for sale in the village of Vyzitsa, Pelion (turnkey). Each …

Mir