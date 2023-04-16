Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in South Pilio Municipality, Greece

3 room cottagein byzitsa, Greece
3 room cottage
byzitsa, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
For sale 3-storey house of 175 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The semi-basement consists of one b…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Argalasti, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Argalasti, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 275,000
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of 3 bedr…
1 room Cottagein Milina, Greece
1 room Cottage
Milina, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of one bedroom…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Lavkos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Lavkos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 320,000
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of one be…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Koropi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Koropi, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
1 room Cottagein byzitsa, Greece
1 room Cottage
byzitsa, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
Two separate detached houses are for sale in the village of Vyzitsa, Pelion (turnkey). Each …

Properties features in South Pilio Municipality, Greece

