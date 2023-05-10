Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. South Aegean
  5. Townhouses

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in South Aegean, Greece

Municipality of Mykonos
3
Municipality of Naxos and the Lesser Cyclades
3
Naxos
3
11 properties total found
3 room townhouse in Exo Vathy, Greece
3 room townhouse
Exo Vathy, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
Townhouse in Ano Potamos, Greece
Townhouse
Ano Potamos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 3
€ 300,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Aghia Anna, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Aghia Anna, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 400,000
3 room townhouse in Aghios Prokopios, Greece
3 room townhouse
Aghios Prokopios, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€ 360,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Naxos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Naxos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€ 385,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Klouvas, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Klouvas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 570,000
3 room townhouse in South Aegean, Greece
3 room townhouse
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 340,000
Townhouse in Klouvas, Greece
Townhouse
Klouvas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 6,500,000
3 room townhouse in Ano Mera, Greece
3 room townhouse
Ano Mera, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Agios Petros, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Agios Petros, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
3 room townhouse in Ano Gavrio, Greece
3 room townhouse
Ano Gavrio, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000

Properties features in South Aegean, Greece

