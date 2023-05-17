Pool Houses for sale in South Aegean, Greece

UAE
46 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Villa 2 room villa
Ano Mera, Greece
2
1
95 m²
€ 630,000
Mykonos Kanalia area, inepetent villa of 95 sq.m. on a plot of 4000sq.m. traditional country…
Recommend
6 room house
South Aegean, Greece
7
350 m²
€ 1,400,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 350 sq.m on the island of Rhodes. The first floor consists of one…
Recommend
House
South Aegean, Greece
1
600 m²
€ 2,500,000
We offer for sale an elegant 3-storey villa with four furnished luxurious rooms and one main…
Recommend
5 room house
South Aegean, Greece
7
480 m²
€ 1,400,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 480 square meters.m on the island of Rhodes. The first floor cons…
Recommend
8 room house
South Aegean, Greece
13
1 000 m²
€ 2,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 1000 square meters.m in the Kipoli region. The basement consists …
Recommend
5 room house
South Aegean, Greece
7
230 m²
€ 1,400,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 230 square meters on the island of Mykonos. The first floor consi…
Recommend
4 room house
South Aegean, Greece
6
600 m²
€ 1,450,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.m on the island of Rhodes. The first floor consists of one…
Recommend
House
South Aegean, Greece
1
1 035 m²
€ 8,700,000
The villa consists of 6 separate buildings. The main building is 684 square meters and consi…
Recommend
3 room house
South Aegean, Greece
3
700 m²
€ 5,500,000
Villa for sale with an area of 700 sq.m on the island of Mykonos. The windows offer magnific…
Recommend
8 room house
South Aegean, Greece
11
400 m²
€ 3,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 square meters.m on the island of Mykonos. The first floor con…
Recommend
7 room house
South Aegean, Greece
9
750 m²
€ 3,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 750 sq.m on the island of Mykonos. The first floor consists of on…
Recommend
4 room house
South Aegean, Greece
6
154 m²
2
€ 570,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 154 sq.m on the island of Mykonos. Tynhouse is located on…
Recommend
4 room house
South Aegean, Greece
5
274 m²
€ 1,800,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 274 sq.m on the island of Rhodes. The first floor consists of one…
Recommend
7 room house
South Aegean, Greece
8
440 m²
€ 1,850,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.m on the island of Rhodes under construction. The basement…
Recommend
5 room house
South Aegean, Greece
5
420 m²
€ 720,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 420 sq.m on the island of Rhodes at the constructi…
Recommend
3 room house
South Aegean, Greece
4
600 m²
€ 4,600,000
A luxury complex consisting of three villas on the island of Mykonos is offered for sale. Th…
Recommend
9 room house
South Aegean, Greece
12
470 m²
€ 3,300,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 470 sq.m on the island of Mykonos. The first floor consists of 4 …
Recommend
4 room house
South Aegean, Greece
5
365 m²
€ 2,200,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 365 sq.m on the island of Rhodes. The basement consists of one ki…
Recommend
4 room house
South Aegean, Greece
5
145 m²
€ 460,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 145 sq.m in the Kipoloz region. The first floor consists of one b…
Recommend
House
South Aegean, Greece
1
250 m²
€ 2,200,000
Villa for sale with an area of 250 sq.m on the island of Mykonos. The windows offer sea view…
Recommend
House
South Aegean, Greece
1
250 m²
€ 2,200,000
We offer for sale an elegant villa on about. Mykonos. The villa has a modern design, ideal f…
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Fira, Greece
5
320 m²
€ 2,000,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Fira, Greece
4
4
450 m²
€ 1,500,000
Recommend
Villa 9 room villa
Tourlos, Greece
12
500 m²
€ 4,000,000
Mykonos island, Tourlos area: Erasmos group reccomend a luxury country villa in traditional …
Recommend
6 room house
South Aegean, Greece
9
460 m²
2
€ 2,700,000
This impressive exclusive villa is located in Mykonos, Greece, and is for sale. The villa h…
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Monolithos, Greece
7
3
3
€ 850,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Santorini. The ground floor consists of one bedr…
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Parikia, Greece
5
3
1
€ 3,200,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 563 sq.meters in Cyclades. consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 living rooms…
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Kritika, Greece
5
4
1
€ 2,200,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 365 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The semi-basement consists of one…
Recommend
Villa 9 room villa
Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
12
7
1
€ 3,300,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 470 sq.meters in mykonos. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms…
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Klouvas, Greece
4
4
1
€ 4,600,000
For sale, a luxury complex composed of three villas in Mykonos island. The villas are design…
Recommend
