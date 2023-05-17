Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in South Aegean, Greece

Municipality of Rhodes
34
Rhodes
32
Municipality of Mykonos
24
Municipality of Thira
14
Mykonos
13
Thira Municipal Unit
13
Municipality of Andros
8
demos parou
6
Villa 2 room villa in Ano Mera, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Ano Mera, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€ 630,000
Mykonos Kanalia area, inepetent villa of 95 sq.m. on a plot of 4000sq.m. traditional country…
6 room house in South Aegean, Greece
6 room house
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 350 m²
€ 1,400,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 350 sq.m on the island of Rhodes. The first floor consists of one…
House in South Aegean, Greece
House
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 600 m²
€ 2,500,000
We offer for sale an elegant 3-storey villa with four furnished luxurious rooms and one main…
5 room house in South Aegean, Greece
5 room house
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 480 m²
€ 1,400,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 480 square meters.m on the island of Rhodes. The first floor cons…
8 room house in South Aegean, Greece
8 room house
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 13
Area 1 000 m²
€ 2,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 1000 square meters.m in the Kipoli region. The basement consists …
5 room house in South Aegean, Greece
5 room house
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 230 m²
€ 1,400,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 230 square meters on the island of Mykonos. The first floor consi…
4 room house in South Aegean, Greece
4 room house
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 600 m²
€ 1,450,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.m on the island of Rhodes. The first floor consists of one…
House in South Aegean, Greece
House
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 035 m²
€ 8,700,000
The villa consists of 6 separate buildings. The main building is 684 square meters and consi…
3 room house in South Aegean, Greece
3 room house
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 700 m²
€ 5,500,000
Villa for sale with an area of 700 sq.m on the island of Mykonos. The windows offer magnific…
8 room house in South Aegean, Greece
8 room house
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 11
Area 400 m²
€ 3,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 square meters.m on the island of Mykonos. The first floor con…
7 room house in South Aegean, Greece
7 room house
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 9
Area 750 m²
€ 3,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 750 sq.m on the island of Mykonos. The first floor consists of on…
4 room house in South Aegean, Greece
4 room house
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 570,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 154 sq.m on the island of Mykonos. Tynhouse is located on…
4 room house in South Aegean, Greece
4 room house
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 274 m²
€ 1,800,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 274 sq.m on the island of Rhodes. The first floor consists of one…
7 room house in South Aegean, Greece
7 room house
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 440 m²
€ 1,850,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.m on the island of Rhodes under construction. The basement…
5 room house in South Aegean, Greece
5 room house
South Aegean, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 420 m²
€ 720,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 420 sq.m on the island of Rhodes at the constructi…
3 room house in South Aegean, Greece
3 room house
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 600 m²
€ 4,600,000
A luxury complex consisting of three villas on the island of Mykonos is offered for sale. Th…
9 room house in South Aegean, Greece
9 room house
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 12
Area 470 m²
€ 3,300,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 470 sq.m on the island of Mykonos. The first floor consists of 4 …
4 room house in South Aegean, Greece
4 room house
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 365 m²
€ 2,200,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 365 sq.m on the island of Rhodes. The basement consists of one ki…
4 room house in South Aegean, Greece
4 room house
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 145 m²
€ 460,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 145 sq.m in the Kipoloz region. The first floor consists of one b…
House in South Aegean, Greece
House
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
€ 2,200,000
Villa for sale with an area of 250 sq.m on the island of Mykonos. The windows offer sea view…
House in South Aegean, Greece
House
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
€ 2,200,000
We offer for sale an elegant villa on about. Mykonos. The villa has a modern design, ideal f…
Villa 5 room villa in Fira, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Fira, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 320 m²
€ 2,000,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Fira, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Fira, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
€ 1,500,000
Villa 9 room villa in Tourlos, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Tourlos, Greece
Bedrooms 12
Area 500 m²
€ 4,000,000
Mykonos island, Tourlos area: Erasmos group reccomend a luxury country villa in traditional …
6 room house in South Aegean, Greece
6 room house
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 9
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,700,000
This impressive exclusive villa is located in Mykonos, Greece, and is for sale. The villa h…
Villa 4 room villa in Monolithos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Monolithos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€ 850,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Santorini. The ground floor consists of one bedr…
Villa 3 room villa in Parikia, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Parikia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 3,200,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 563 sq.meters in Cyclades. consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 living rooms…
Villa 4 room villa in Kritika, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kritika, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 365 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The semi-basement consists of one…
Villa 9 room villa in Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 1
€ 3,300,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 470 sq.meters in mykonos. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms…
Villa 3 room villa in Klouvas, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Klouvas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 4,600,000
For sale, a luxury complex composed of three villas in Mykonos island. The villas are design…

