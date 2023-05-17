Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in South Aegean, Greece

3 room cottage in Galani, Greece
3 room cottage
Galani, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Cyclades. The ground floor co…
6 room house in South Aegean, Greece
6 room house
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 350 m²
€ 1,400,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 350 sq.m on the island of Rhodes. The first floor consists of one…
House in South Aegean, Greece
House
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 600 m²
€ 2,500,000
We offer for sale an elegant 3-storey villa with four furnished luxurious rooms and one main…
House in South Aegean, Greece
House
South Aegean, Greece
Area 343 m²
€ 680,000
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 343 sq.m on the peninsula of Athos, the region of …
8 room house in South Aegean, Greece
8 room house
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 13
Area 1 000 m²
€ 2,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 1000 square meters.m in the Kipoli region. The basement consists …
House in South Aegean, Greece
House
South Aegean, Greece
Area 350 m²
€ 850,000
For sale put up a cottage consisting of 6 separate apartments. On the ground floor there is …
3 room house in South Aegean, Greece
3 room house
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 274 m²
€ 770,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 274 sq.m on the island of Rhodes. The basement consists of one pa…
4 room house in South Aegean, Greece
4 room house
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 536 m²
€ 4,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 536 sq.m on the island of Mykonos. The first floor consists of 3 …
5 room house in South Aegean, Greece
5 room house
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 230 m²
€ 1,400,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 230 square meters on the island of Mykonos. The first floor consi…
3 room house in South Aegean, Greece
3 room house
South Aegean, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
€ 315,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 150 square meters on the peninsula of Athos, the r…
6 room house in South Aegean, Greece
6 room house
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 250 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 square meters on the peninsula of Athos, the region of Halkid…
4 room house in South Aegean, Greece
4 room house
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 600 m²
€ 1,450,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.m on the island of Rhodes. The first floor consists of one…
2 room house in South Aegean, Greece
2 room house
South Aegean, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
€ 395,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 75 sq.m in the Kipoloz region. The first floor con…
House in South Aegean, Greece
House
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 035 m²
€ 8,700,000
The villa consists of 6 separate buildings. The main building is 684 square meters and consi…
7 room house in South Aegean, Greece
7 room house
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 13
Area 450 m²
€ 780,000
For sale 3 - a-storey villa of 450 square meters on the peninsula of Athos, the region of Ha…
2 room house in South Aegean, Greece
2 room house
South Aegean, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
€ 400,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 120 square meters.m on the peninsula of Athon, the…
7 room house in South Aegean, Greece
7 room house
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 10
Area 200 m²
€ 670,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 square meters on the peninsula of Athos, the region of Halkid…
2 room house in South Aegean, Greece
2 room house
South Aegean, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
€ 450,000
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 70 square meters on the islands of Dodecanes. The …
5 room house in South Aegean, Greece
5 room house
South Aegean, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 290 m²
€ 700,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 290 sq.m on the peninsula of Athos, the region of …
3 room house in South Aegean, Greece
3 room house
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 700,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 120 sq.m on the island of Mykonos. Tynhouse is located on…
3 room house in South Aegean, Greece
3 room house
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 700 m²
€ 5,500,000
Villa for sale with an area of 700 sq.m on the island of Mykonos. The windows offer magnific…
8 room house in South Aegean, Greece
8 room house
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 11
Area 400 m²
€ 3,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 square meters.m on the island of Mykonos. The first floor con…
House in South Aegean, Greece
House
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 6,500,000
It is proposed for sale a complex of 4 townhouses on the island of Mykonos, in the town of A…
3 room house in South Aegean, Greece
3 room house
South Aegean, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 159 m²
€ 560,000
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 159 sq.m in the Kipoloz region. The cottage consis…
4 room house in South Aegean, Greece
4 room house
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 270 m²
€ 3,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.m on the island of Mykonos. The first floor consists of 2 …
House in South Aegean, Greece
House
South Aegean, Greece
Area 400 m²
€ 300,000
We bring to your attention a complex of 4 cottages on one of the most beautiful Cyclades - K…
7 room house in South Aegean, Greece
7 room house
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 9
Area 750 m²
€ 3,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 750 sq.m on the island of Mykonos. The first floor consists of on…
3 room house in South Aegean, Greece
3 room house
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 340,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 150 sq.m on the island of Kos. Tynhouse is located on 2 l…
4 room house in South Aegean, Greece
4 room house
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 570,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 154 sq.m on the island of Mykonos. Tynhouse is located on…
5 room house in South Aegean, Greece
5 room house
South Aegean, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 270 m²
€ 500,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 270 sq.m on the island of Rhodes. The first floor …

