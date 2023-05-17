UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
9
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Aegean
South Aegean
Houses
Seaview Houses for Sale in South Aegean, Greece
Municipality of Rhodes
34
Rhodes
32
Municipality of Mykonos
24
Municipality of Thira
14
Mykonos
13
Thira Municipal Unit
13
Municipality of Andros
8
demos parou
6
Municipality of Naxos and the Lesser Cyclades
6
Ialysos
5
Fira
4
Naxos
3
Show more
Show less
House
Clear all
114 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
3 room cottage
Galani, Greece
5
1
1
€ 160,000
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Cyclades. The ground floor co…
Recommend
6 room house
South Aegean, Greece
7
350 m²
€ 1,400,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 350 sq.m on the island of Rhodes. The first floor consists of one…
Recommend
House
South Aegean, Greece
1
600 m²
€ 2,500,000
We offer for sale an elegant 3-storey villa with four furnished luxurious rooms and one main…
Recommend
House
South Aegean, Greece
343 m²
€ 680,000
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 343 sq.m on the peninsula of Athos, the region of …
Recommend
8 room house
South Aegean, Greece
13
1 000 m²
€ 2,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 1000 square meters.m in the Kipoli region. The basement consists …
Recommend
House
South Aegean, Greece
350 m²
€ 850,000
For sale put up a cottage consisting of 6 separate apartments. On the ground floor there is …
Recommend
3 room house
South Aegean, Greece
4
274 m²
€ 770,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 274 sq.m on the island of Rhodes. The basement consists of one pa…
Recommend
4 room house
South Aegean, Greece
6
536 m²
€ 4,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 536 sq.m on the island of Mykonos. The first floor consists of 3 …
Recommend
5 room house
South Aegean, Greece
7
230 m²
€ 1,400,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 230 square meters on the island of Mykonos. The first floor consi…
Recommend
3 room house
South Aegean, Greece
3
150 m²
€ 315,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 150 square meters on the peninsula of Athos, the r…
Recommend
6 room house
South Aegean, Greece
8
250 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 square meters on the peninsula of Athos, the region of Halkid…
Recommend
4 room house
South Aegean, Greece
6
600 m²
€ 1,450,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.m on the island of Rhodes. The first floor consists of one…
Recommend
2 room house
South Aegean, Greece
2
75 m²
€ 395,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 75 sq.m in the Kipoloz region. The first floor con…
Recommend
House
South Aegean, Greece
1
1 035 m²
€ 8,700,000
The villa consists of 6 separate buildings. The main building is 684 square meters and consi…
Recommend
7 room house
South Aegean, Greece
13
450 m²
€ 780,000
For sale 3 - a-storey villa of 450 square meters on the peninsula of Athos, the region of Ha…
Recommend
2 room house
South Aegean, Greece
2
120 m²
€ 400,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 120 square meters.m on the peninsula of Athon, the…
Recommend
7 room house
South Aegean, Greece
10
200 m²
€ 670,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 square meters on the peninsula of Athos, the region of Halkid…
Recommend
2 room house
South Aegean, Greece
2
70 m²
€ 450,000
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 70 square meters on the islands of Dodecanes. The …
Recommend
5 room house
South Aegean, Greece
5
290 m²
€ 700,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 290 sq.m on the peninsula of Athos, the region of …
Recommend
3 room house
South Aegean, Greece
4
120 m²
2
€ 700,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 120 sq.m on the island of Mykonos. Tynhouse is located on…
Recommend
3 room house
South Aegean, Greece
3
700 m²
€ 5,500,000
Villa for sale with an area of 700 sq.m on the island of Mykonos. The windows offer magnific…
Recommend
8 room house
South Aegean, Greece
11
400 m²
€ 3,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 square meters.m on the island of Mykonos. The first floor con…
Recommend
House
South Aegean, Greece
1
800 m²
1
€ 6,500,000
It is proposed for sale a complex of 4 townhouses on the island of Mykonos, in the town of A…
Recommend
3 room house
South Aegean, Greece
3
159 m²
€ 560,000
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 159 sq.m in the Kipoloz region. The cottage consis…
Recommend
4 room house
South Aegean, Greece
6
270 m²
€ 3,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.m on the island of Mykonos. The first floor consists of 2 …
Recommend
House
South Aegean, Greece
400 m²
€ 300,000
We bring to your attention a complex of 4 cottages on one of the most beautiful Cyclades - K…
Recommend
7 room house
South Aegean, Greece
9
750 m²
€ 3,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 750 sq.m on the island of Mykonos. The first floor consists of on…
Recommend
3 room house
South Aegean, Greece
4
150 m²
2
€ 340,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 150 sq.m on the island of Kos. Tynhouse is located on 2 l…
Recommend
4 room house
South Aegean, Greece
6
154 m²
2
€ 570,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 154 sq.m on the island of Mykonos. Tynhouse is located on…
Recommend
5 room house
South Aegean, Greece
5
270 m²
€ 500,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 270 sq.m on the island of Rhodes. The first floor …
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
Properties features in South Aegean, Greece
with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL