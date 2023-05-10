Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in South Aegean, Greece

117 properties total found
3 room cottage in Galani, Greece
3 room cottage
Galani, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
3 room townhouse in demos antiparou, Greece
3 room townhouse
demos antiparou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 530,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Parikia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Parikia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
€ 300,000
Villa 2 room villa in Ano Mera, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Ano Mera, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€ 630,000
4 room house in Fira, Greece
4 room house
Fira, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
€ 800,000
House in Fira, Greece
House
Fira, Greece
Area 360 m²
€ 1,600,000
3 room townhouse in Exo Vathy, Greece
3 room townhouse
Exo Vathy, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
1 room apartment in Ktinados, Greece
1 room apartment
Ktinados, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
3 room apartment in Ormos Ysternion, Greece
3 room apartment
Ormos Ysternion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 262,000
Cottage in Ano Mera, Greece
Cottage
Ano Mera, Greece
Area 285 m²
€ 1,200,000
3 room apartment in Ormos Korthiou, Greece
3 room apartment
Ormos Korthiou, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
Villa 5 room villa in Fira, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Fira, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 320 m²
€ 2,000,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Lambi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Lambi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€ 300,000
2 room house in Agkeria, Greece
2 room house
Agkeria, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 120 m²
€ 450,000
2 room apartment in Zefiria, Greece
2 room apartment
Zefiria, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
€ 200,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Fira, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Fira, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
€ 1,500,000
Cottage in Oia, Greece
Cottage
Oia, Greece
Area 150 m²
€ 2,000,000
2 room apartment in Lambi, Greece
2 room apartment
Lambi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
€ 105,000
Villa 9 room villa in Tourlos, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Tourlos, Greece
Bedrooms 12
Area 500 m²
€ 4,000,000
2 room apartment in Lambi, Greece
2 room apartment
Lambi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
€ 220,000
Villa 9 room villa in Ano Mera, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Ano Mera, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 655 m²
€ 3,470,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Perivolos (Perissa), Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Perivolos (Perissa), Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€ 2,000,000
3 room cottage in Ano Aprovato, Greece
3 room cottage
Ano Aprovato, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 152 m²
€ 250,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Alopronia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Alopronia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
Townhouse in Ano Potamos, Greece
Townhouse
Ano Potamos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 3
€ 300,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Aghia Anna, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Aghia Anna, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 400,000
3 room townhouse in Aghios Prokopios, Greece
3 room townhouse
Aghios Prokopios, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€ 360,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Naxos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Naxos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€ 385,000
Villa 4 room villa in Monolithos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Monolithos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€ 850,000
Villa 6 room villa in Mykonos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Mykonos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 227 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 3,450,000

