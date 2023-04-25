Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Chania Regional Unit
  5. Chania Municipality
  6. Souda
  7. Cottages

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Souda, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room cottage in Souda, Greece
3 room cottage
Souda, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale is a detached house outside of Souda, Chania. The house of 153 sq.m. is built on a …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir