  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Chania Regional Unit
  5. Chania Municipality
  6. Souda

Residential properties for sale in Souda, Greece

3 room cottage in Souda, Greece
3 room cottage
Souda, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale is a detached house outside of Souda, Chania. The house of 153 sq.m. is built on a …
3 room house in Souda, Greece
3 room house
Souda, Greece
4 bath
€ 1,100,000
This unique 3-bedroom luxury villa for sale in Chania Crete is set on a private plot of 2570…
2 room house in Souda, Greece
2 room house
Souda, Greece
2 bath
€ 190,000
This beautiful stone house for sale in Souda, Chania, is located in the village Megala Chora…
1 room Cottage in Souda, Greece
1 room Cottage
Souda, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city, the …
