Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Skydra
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Skydra, Greece

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment in Nea Zoi, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Zoi, Greece
1 bath 67 m²
€ 120,000
For Sale -- Residential Froor apartment  -- Athens West: Peristeri - 67 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 1…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir