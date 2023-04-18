Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Skopelos Municipality, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 6 room villain Agia Marina, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Agia Marina, Greece
10 Number of rooms 5 bath 320 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,683,905
Seaside villa in Greece, Aegina, subarea Agia Marina is on sale. Aegina is an island just…
3 room housein Achinos, Greece
3 room house
Achinos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 30,000
Achinos, Serres: For sale a detached house of 80 sq.m. on a plot of 1500sq.m. with 25 trees …
4 room housein Peloponnese Region, Greece
4 room house
Peloponnese Region, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 230 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 621737 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Loutraki-Perachora Loutraki for €322.000 . Th…
5 room housein Greece, Greece
5 room house
Greece, Greece
5 Number of rooms 200 m²
€ 626,658
3 room apartmentin triadi, Greece
3 room apartment
triadi, Greece
2 bath 112 m²
€ 255,000
Property Code: HPS3882 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €255.000 . This 112 sq. m. …
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Zografou, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Zografou, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,093,171
For sale an unfinished building of 400 sq.m, in a plot of 14.000 sq.m. The building consists…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms 220 m² 3/1 Floor
€ 1,036,007
5 room housein Municipality of Athens, Greece
5 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
7 Number of rooms 262 m² Number of floors 4
€ 333,544
Townhouse for sale with an area of 262 sq.m in Attica. Tynhouse is located on 4 levels. The …
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 bath 55 m²
€ 230,000
For Sale -- Residential Apartment  -- Athens South: Glyfada - Ano Glyfada 55 Sq.m., 1 Bedroo…
3 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
1 bath 109 m²
€ 360,000
For sale - Apartment in North Athens: Melissia 84 sqm, 2 rooms, 1 bathroom, 1 toilet, 3. Flo…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms 127 m² 4/1 Floor
€ 475,047
For sale apartment of 127 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the fifth floor and co…
1 room Cottagein Agios Mattheos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Agios Mattheos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 19,876
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house c…

Properties features in Skopelos Municipality, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
