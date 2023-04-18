Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Skopelos Municipality, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartmentin Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 318,013
For sale apartment of 140 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the second …
Townhouse 6 bedroomsin Kavallari, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Kavallari, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 4
€ 213,665
For sale maisonette of 305 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 4 le…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Nea Roda, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Roda, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 596,275
For sale 1-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedro…
3 room cottagein Peristera, Greece
3 room cottage
Peristera, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 159,007
For sale 3-storey house of 152 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
1 room Cottagein Agios Ioannis, Greece
1 room Cottage
Agios Ioannis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 124,224
For sale a house of 120 sq.m on the island of Crete. The property is divided in 2 separate m…
2 room apartmentin Loutra, Greece
2 room apartment
Loutra, Greece
1 bath 55 m²
€ 144,884
If your looking for views this could be your summer home, penthouse with 55 sq meters of liv…
2 room apartmentin Kallithea, Greece
2 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 114,286
For sale Apartment of 115 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
Villa 3 room villain Nea Skioni, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Nea Skioni, Greece
1 bath 100 m²
€ 673,482
Property Code: 4-815 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Nea Skioni for €700.000. This 100 sq. m. Vi…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bath 123 m²
€ 246,140
Property Code: HPS3345 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Vardaris for €246.140 . This 123…
Villa 3 room villain Greece, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Greece, Greece
2 bath 142 m²
€ 670,000
This villa for sale in Nissaki, in the northeast of Corfu Island, is located on a hill with …
3 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
2 bath 120 m² 1 Floor
€ 250,000
A, Apartment 120 sq.m., 1 level, 1st floor, at residential area, year of construction 2009, …
3 room cottagein Kato Agios Ioannis, Greece
3 room cottage
Kato Agios Ioannis, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 297,144
For sale 2-storey house of 156 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …

Properties features in Skopelos Municipality, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
