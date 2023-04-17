Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Thessaly
  5. Skiathos Municipality
  6. Skiathos

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Skiathos, Greece

2 properties total found
Villa 2 room villain Achladias, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Achladias, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 212,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 85 sq.meters in the Sporades. The ground floor consists of 2 bedr…
Villa 6 room villain Achladias, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Achladias, Greece
7 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 640 sq.meters in the Sporades. The ground floor consists of 4 bed…
Realting.com
Go