Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Thessaly
  5. Skiathos Municipality
  6. Villas

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Skiathos Municipality, Greece

Skiathos
3
Villa To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 2 room villain Achladias, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Achladias, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 212,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 85 sq.meters in the Sporades. The ground floor consists of 2 bedr…
Villa 6 room villain Achladias, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Achladias, Greece
7 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 640 sq.meters in the Sporades. The ground floor consists of 4 bed…

Properties features in Skiathos Municipality, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir