Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Thessaly
  5. Skiathos Municipality

Residential properties for sale in Skiathos Municipality, Greece

Skiathos
3
3 properties total found
Villa 9 room villain Skiathos, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Skiathos, Greece
10 Number of rooms 8 bath 640 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,200,000
The Villa is situated on the island of Skiathos, Skiathos is located 255 kilometers from Ath…
Villa 2 room villain Achladias, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Achladias, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 212,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 85 sq.meters in the Sporades. The ground floor consists of 2 bedr…
Villa 6 room villain Achladias, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Achladias, Greece
7 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 640 sq.meters in the Sporades. The ground floor consists of 4 bed…

Properties features in Skiathos Municipality, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir