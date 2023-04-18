Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Piraeus
  5. Municipality of Piraeus
  6. Skaramangas
  7. Apartments for sale

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Skaramangas, Greece

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Skaramangas, Greece
3 room apartment
Skaramangas, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 285,000
For sale Apartment of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
2 room apartmentin Skaramangas, Greece
2 room apartment
Skaramangas, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 97,000
For sale Apartment of 88 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir