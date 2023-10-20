Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Sitia
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Sitia, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa Villa with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Sitia, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Sitia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury villa of 650 sq.m in the center of Sitia, near the traditional port. It consists of a…
€776,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir