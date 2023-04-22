UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Region of Crete
Lasithi Regional Unit
District of Sitia
Sitia
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Sitia, Greece
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
4 room house
Ermioni, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
325 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 1784 - House FOR SALE in Ermioni Agioi Anargiroi for €480.000. This 325 sq. m…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
demos kassandras, Greece
3 bath
600 m²
€ 3,633,367
Property Code: 1-270 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Sani for €3.800.000. This 600 sq. m. Vill…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Antiperni, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 63,945
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Villa Villa
Agia Marina, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,760,940
For sale villa of 600 sq.meters in Attica. A view of the city, the sea, the mountain opens u…
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bath
77 m²
€ 195,000
Property Code: HPS3294 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Kato Toumpa for €195.000 . This …
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
6 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 541,071
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
Villa 4 room villa
demos kassandras, Greece
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 442,694
For sale 3-storey villa of 110 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
5 room apartment
Paliouri, Greece
1 bath
150 m²
€ 450,000
Property Code: HPS3107 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Pallini Paliouri for €450.000 . This 150 sq.…
3 room cottage
Epanomi, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 324,643
For sale 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
Villa 3 room villa
Pefkochori, Greece
1 bath
180 m²
€ 580,000
Property Code: HPS986 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €580.000 . This 180 sq. m. …
4 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
7 Number of rooms
300 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 700,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 300 sq.m in Attica. Tynhouse is located on 3 levels. The …
3 room townhouse
Siviri, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 162,321
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. …
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map