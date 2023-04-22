Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Lasithi Regional Unit
  5. District of Sitia
  6. Sitia

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Sitia, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

4 room house in Ermioni, Greece
4 room house
Ermioni, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 325 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 1784 - House FOR SALE in Ermioni Agioi Anargiroi for €480.000. This 325 sq. m…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in demos kassandras, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
demos kassandras, Greece
3 bath 600 m²
€ 3,633,367
Property Code: 1-270 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Sani for €3.800.000. This 600 sq. m. Vill…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Antiperni, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Antiperni, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 63,945
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Villa Villa in Agia Marina, Greece
Villa Villa
Agia Marina, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,760,940
For sale villa of 600 sq.meters in Attica. A view of the city, the sea, the mountain opens u…
2 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bath 77 m²
€ 195,000
Property Code: HPS3294 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Kato Toumpa for €195.000 . This …
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 541,071
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
Villa 4 room villa in demos kassandras, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
demos kassandras, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 442,694
For sale 3-storey villa of 110 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
5 room apartment in Paliouri, Greece
5 room apartment
Paliouri, Greece
1 bath 150 m²
€ 450,000
Property Code: HPS3107 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Pallini Paliouri for €450.000 . This 150 sq.…
3 room cottage in Epanomi, Greece
3 room cottage
Epanomi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 324,643
For sale 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
Villa 3 room villa in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Pefkochori, Greece
1 bath 180 m²
€ 580,000
Property Code: HPS986 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €580.000 . This 180 sq. m. …
4 room house in Municipality of Athens, Greece
4 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
7 Number of rooms 300 m² Number of floors 3
€ 700,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 300 sq.m in Attica. Tynhouse is located on 3 levels. The …
3 room townhouse in Siviri, Greece
3 room townhouse
Siviri, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 162,321
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. …
