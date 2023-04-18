UAE
Pool Residential properties for sale in Sfakia Municipality, Greece
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Villa Villa
Greece, Greece
135 m²
€ 450,000
This beautiful house for sale was built on a picturesque road to the village of Khlomos, jus…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 299,772
For sale 1-storey house of 67 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedroo…
House
Greece, Greece
200 m²
€ 350,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 200 sq.m on the Sithonia Peninsula, the Halkidiki …
Cottage 7 bedrooms
oikismos ampelakia, Greece
9 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 169,871
For sale 2-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 3 bedro…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Analipsi, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 159,878
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor…
3 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms
4/1 Floor
€ 187,857
For sale Apartment of 85 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor. …
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Gournes, Greece
9 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 319,757
For sale 2-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
1 room Cottage
Nea Michaniona, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 69,947
For sale 1-storey house of 51 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists o…
3 room townhouse
Moles Kalyves, Greece
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 669,491
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. …
2 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
100 m²
€ 480,000
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 100 sq.m in Attica. The cottage consists of 2 bedr…
House
Mikros Prinos, Greece
1 bath
€ 48,000
Property Code: 11119 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Mikros Prinos for €48.000 Exclusivity. This …
3 room house
Athens, Greece
3 bath
190 m²
€ 250,000
Amarousio FOR SALE House 3 Bedroom(s) 3 Bathroom(s) Size: 190 m2, 3 Levels, Need of renov…
