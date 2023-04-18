UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Region of Crete
Chania Regional Unit
Sfakia Municipality
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Sfakia Municipality, Greece
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Cottage 9 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
12 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,299,012
For sale 4-storey house of 564 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one storer…
2 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
3 Number of rooms
137 m²
€ 380,000
A project with 3 villas in Crete is offered for sale. The total area of each villa is 137 sq…
3 room cottage
Choudhetsi, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 149,886
Suggested for Sale 224sqm house in Heraklion of Crete.The house consist of 114sqm basement a…
3 room apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms
70 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 335,000
For sale apartment of 70 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the floor and consists …
7 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
12 Number of rooms
976 m²
€ 21,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 976 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of 4 bedrooms, a liv…
3 room apartment
Asvestochori, Greece
1 bath
100 m²
€ 185,000
Property Code: HPS2618 - Apartment FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €185.000. This 10…
3 room cottage
Rafina, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 449,658
For sale 3-storey house of 225 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
3 room townhouse
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 264,799
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 2 levels. The fourth floo…
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
9 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 649,506
For sale 3-storey house of 285 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
3 room cottage
Kardia, Greece
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 329,749
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
4 room apartment
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
7/1 Floor
€ 1,049,202
For sale Apartment of 142 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 7th floor. I…
6 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
245 m²
€ 400,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 245 sq.m on the Kassandra Peninsula, Halkidiki reg…
