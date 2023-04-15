Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Serres Municipality
  6. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Serres, Greece

Asprovalta
2
Stavros
1
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 room townhousein Milies, Greece
3 room townhouse
Milies, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale maisonette of 184 sq.meters in Asprovalta .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground …
Townhousein Asprovalta, Greece
Townhouse
Asprovalta, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale maisonette of 210 sq.meters in Asprovalta . The maisonette has one level. A view of…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Asprovalta, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Asprovalta, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 95,000
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Asprovalta .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-ba…

Properties features in Serres, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir