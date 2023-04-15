Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Serres, Greece

5 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Asprovalta, Greece
3 room apartment
Asprovalta, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 145,000
For sale Apartment of 120 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The apartment is situated on the ground f…
3 room townhousein Milies, Greece
3 room townhouse
Milies, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale maisonette of 184 sq.meters in Asprovalta .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Serres Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Serres Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The ground floor consists of one sto…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Asprovalta, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Asprovalta, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 95,000
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Asprovalta .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-ba…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Vrasna Beach, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Vrasna Beach, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale 4-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The ground floor consists of 2 bedro…

