  Realting.com
  Greece
  Macedonia and Thrace
  Central Macedonia
  Serres Municipality
  Cottages

Cottages for sale in Serres, Greece

10 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Nea Madytos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Madytos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Anthi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Anthi, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale 1-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Serres. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Serres Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Serres Municipality, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The semi-basement consists of living…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Mavrothalassa, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Mavrothalassa, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, l…
3 room cottagein Arethousa, Greece
3 room cottage
Arethousa, Greece
6 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The semi-basement consists of one st…
3 room cottagein Monovrysi, Greece
3 room cottage
Monovrysi, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Serres. A view of the city opens up from the wind…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Serres Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Serres Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The ground floor consists of one sto…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Vrasna Beach, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Vrasna Beach, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale 4-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Nea Madytos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Madytos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 220,000
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Nea Apollonia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Apollonia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
For sale 1-storey house of 75 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists o…

