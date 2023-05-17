Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Villas for sale in Serres Regional Unit, Greece

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Cottage 4 bedrooms in Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Artemida, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Artemida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale 2-storey house of 176 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 living ro…
2 room house in Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
2 room house
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 380 m²
€ 530,378
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 380 sq.m on the island of Corfu at the constructio…
1 room apartment in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
1 room apartment
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 38,000
For sale apartment of 30 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st f…
1 room apartment in Athens, Greece
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
€ 43,000
For sale apartment of 51 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. co…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in gerakine, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
gerakine, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale maisonette of 68 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
Villa 4 room villa in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 175 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The gr…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Sfendami, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Sfendami, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 75,000
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
1 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/1
€ 140,000
For sale under construction apartment of 59 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
4 room apartment in Athens, Greece
4 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 175 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 580,414
For sale apartment of 175 sq.m in Attica. The apartment is located on the second floor and c…
1 room apartment in demos chalkideon, Greece
1 room apartment
demos chalkideon, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
For sale apartment of 450 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
2 room apartment in Central Macedonia, Greece
2 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 8/1
€ 450,321
For sale apartment of 130 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the ninth floor …

