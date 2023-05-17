Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Townhouses for sale in Serres Regional Unit, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

5 room apartment in Athens, Greece
5 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
€ 750,000
Ref: 1133 - For sale Stamata Maisonette total area of 350 sq.m. 3 level. It consists of 5 be…
Villa 4 room villa in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
€ 750,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 270 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The basement consists of one …
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in alimos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
alimos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 575,000
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The first floor…
House in Kournas, Greece
House
Kournas, Greece
€ 450,000
This is a property in Kournas Chania Crete for sale, set on an elevated spot with panoramic …
Villa 4 room villa in Kitsi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kitsi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 445 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Chania Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floor…
3 room apartment in Greece, Greece
3 room apartment
Greece, Greece
Rooms 3
Floor 4/1
€ 160,000
The apartment is located in Petralona area
3 room house in Neos Marmaras, Greece
3 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 95 m²
Floor -1
€ 490,350
Paradeisos SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 95 m2, 3 Lev…
3 room house in Athens, Greece
3 room house
Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
€ 610,000
Townhouse 2 rooms in Kynopiastes, Greece
Townhouse 2 rooms
Kynopiastes, Greece
Rooms 2
Number of floors 2
€ 280,000
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
1 room apartment in Attica, Greece
1 room apartment
Attica, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale apartment of 2630 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Trilofos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€ 230,000
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…

