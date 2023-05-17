Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Serres Regional Unit, Greece

Serres
27
Serres Municipality
27
Asprovalta
5
Stavros
4
7 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nea Madytos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Madytos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
3 room apartment in Serres Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Serres Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/1
€ 105,000
For sale apartment of 98 sq.meters in Serres. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. co…
3 room townhouse in Milies, Greece
3 room townhouse
Milies, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale maisonette of 184 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground …
Townhouse in Asprovalta, Greece
Townhouse
Asprovalta, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale maisonette of 210 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The maisonette has one level. A view of …
3 room cottage in Arethousa, Greece
3 room cottage
Arethousa, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The semi-basement consists of one st…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Asprovalta, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Asprovalta, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
€ 95,000
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-ba…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nea Madytos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Madytos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 220,000
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…

Properties features in Serres Regional Unit, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
