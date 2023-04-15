Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Serres Municipality

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Serres Municipality, Greece

Serres
28
Stavros
5
Asprovalta
4
Neos Skopos
1
Nigrita
1
Terpni
1
5 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Asprovalta, Greece
3 room apartment
Asprovalta, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 145,000
For sale Apartment of 120 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The apartment is situated on the ground f…
3 room townhousein Milies, Greece
3 room townhouse
Milies, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale maisonette of 184 sq.meters in Asprovalta .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Serres Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Serres Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The ground floor consists of one sto…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Asprovalta, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Asprovalta, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 95,000
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Asprovalta .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-ba…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Vrasna Beach, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Vrasna Beach, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale 4-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The ground floor consists of 2 bedro…

Properties features in Serres Municipality, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir