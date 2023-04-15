Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Serres Municipality

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Serres Municipality, Greece

Serres
28
Stavros
5
Asprovalta
4
Neos Skopos
1
Nigrita
1
Terpni
1
8 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Nea Madytos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Madytos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
3 room apartmentin Serres Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Serres Municipality, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 105,000
For sale Apartment of 98 sq.meters in Serres. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
3 room townhousein Milies, Greece
3 room townhouse
Milies, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale maisonette of 184 sq.meters in Asprovalta .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground …
Townhousein Asprovalta, Greece
Townhouse
Asprovalta, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale maisonette of 210 sq.meters in Asprovalta . The maisonette has one level. A view of…
3 room cottagein Arethousa, Greece
3 room cottage
Arethousa, Greece
6 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The semi-basement consists of one st…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Asprovalta, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Asprovalta, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 95,000
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Asprovalta .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-ba…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Nea Madytos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Madytos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 220,000
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
2 room apartmentin Stavros, Greece
2 room apartment
Stavros, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 93,000
For sale Apartment of 70 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor…

