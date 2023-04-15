UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
Serres Municipality
Houses
Houses for sale in Serres Municipality, Greece
Serres
21
21
Stavros
4
4
Asprovalta
2
2
Neos Skopos
1
1
Terpni
1
1
21 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Madytos, Greece
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
3 room house
Amphipoli, Greece
3 Number of rooms
261 m²
-1 Floor
€ 1,800,000
Villa 3 room villa
Amphipoli, Greece
2 bath
261 m²
€ 1,800,000
Property Code: HPS3039 - Villa FOR SALE in Amfipoli Palaiokomi for €1.800.000. This 261 sq. …
House
Dafni, Greece
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
€ 30,000
DAFNI SERRES: For sale a stone house of 50 sq.m. in a very beautiful traditional village. It…
2 room house
Sitochori, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
130 m²
2 Floor
€ 30,000
Sitochori, Serres: For sale a detached house of 130 sq.m. on 2 levels on a plot of 320 sq.m.…
3 room house
Achinos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
€ 30,000
Achinos, Serres: For sale a detached house of 80 sq.m. on a plot of 1500sq.m. with 25 trees …
3 room house
Vrasna Beach, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
114 m²
€ 180,000
Agios Georgios, Vrasna Beach: For sale a bright house of 114 sq.m. in 300sq.m. frontage plot…
3 room house
Vrasna Beach, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
120 m²
€ 130,000
Nea Vrasna: Detached house of 120 sq.m. at a distance of 200 meters from the beach, in a ver…
Villa 6 room villa
Tragilos, Greece
6 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 300,000
Discounts! For sale villa in Mavrosalasa, near Serres, city Amphipolis and resort Asprovalta…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Anthi, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale 1-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Serres. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
3 room townhouse
Milies, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale maisonette of 184 sq.meters in Asprovalta .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground …
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Serres Municipality, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The semi-basement consists of living…
Townhouse
Asprovalta, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale maisonette of 210 sq.meters in Asprovalta . The maisonette has one level. A view of…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Mavrothalassa, Greece
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, l…
3 room cottage
Arethousa, Greece
6 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The semi-basement consists of one st…
3 room cottage
Monovrysi, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Serres. A view of the city opens up from the wind…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Serres Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The ground floor consists of one sto…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Asprovalta, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 95,000
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Asprovalta .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-ba…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Vrasna Beach, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale 4-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Madytos, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 220,000
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Apollonia, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
For sale 1-storey house of 75 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists o…
