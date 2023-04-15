Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Serres Municipality
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Serres Municipality, Greece

7 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Asprovalta, Greece
3 room apartment
Asprovalta, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 145,000
For sale Apartment of 120 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The apartment is situated on the ground f…
2 room apartmentin Arethousa, Greece
2 room apartment
Arethousa, Greece
1 bath
€ 75,000
Property Code: 3-1059 - Apartment FOR SALE in Arethousa Center for €75.000 . This 110 sq. m.…
3 room apartmentin Serres Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Serres Municipality, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 105,000
For sale Apartment of 98 sq.meters in Serres. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
2 room apartmentin Nigrita, Greece
2 room apartment
Nigrita, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 30,000
For sale Apartment of 69 sq.meters in North Greece. The apartment is situated on the ground …
1 room apartmentin Serres Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment
Serres Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 5/1 Floor
€ 20,000
For sale Apartment of 35 sq.meters in Serres. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. It…
3 room apartmentin Asprovalta, Greece
3 room apartment
Asprovalta, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale Apartment of 122 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The apartment is situated on the ground f…
2 room apartmentin Stavros, Greece
2 room apartment
Stavros, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 93,000
For sale Apartment of 70 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor…

Properties features in Serres Municipality, Greece

