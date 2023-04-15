Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Serres Municipality

Residential properties for sale in Serres Municipality, Greece

Serres
28
Stavros
5
Asprovalta
4
Neos Skopos
1
Nigrita
1
Terpni
1
28 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Nea Madytos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Madytos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
3 room housein Amphipoli, Greece
3 room house
Amphipoli, Greece
3 Number of rooms 261 m² -1 Floor
€ 1,800,000
3 room apartmentin Asprovalta, Greece
3 room apartment
Asprovalta, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 145,000
For sale Apartment of 120 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The apartment is situated on the ground f…
2 room apartmentin Arethousa, Greece
2 room apartment
Arethousa, Greece
1 bath
€ 75,000
Property Code: 3-1059 - Apartment FOR SALE in Arethousa Center for €75.000 . This 110 sq. m.…
3 room apartmentin Serres Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Serres Municipality, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 105,000
For sale Apartment of 98 sq.meters in Serres. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
Villa 3 room villain Amphipoli, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Amphipoli, Greece
2 bath 261 m²
€ 1,800,000
Property Code: HPS3039 - Villa FOR SALE in Amfipoli Palaiokomi for €1.800.000. This 261 sq. …
2 room apartmentin Nigrita, Greece
2 room apartment
Nigrita, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 30,000
For sale Apartment of 69 sq.meters in North Greece. The apartment is situated on the ground …
2 room housein Sitochori, Greece
2 room house
Sitochori, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 130 m² 2 Floor
€ 30,000
Sitochori, Serres: For sale a detached house of 130 sq.m. on 2 levels on a plot of 320 sq.m.…
Housein Dafni, Greece
House
Dafni, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 30,000
DAFNI SERRES: For sale a stone house of 50 sq.m. in a very beautiful traditional village. It…
3 room housein Achinos, Greece
3 room house
Achinos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 30,000
Achinos, Serres: For sale a detached house of 80 sq.m. on a plot of 1500sq.m. with 25 trees …
1 room apartmentin Serres Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment
Serres Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 5/1 Floor
€ 20,000
For sale Apartment of 35 sq.meters in Serres. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. It…
3 room apartmentin Asprovalta, Greece
3 room apartment
Asprovalta, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale Apartment of 122 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The apartment is situated on the ground f…
3 room housein Vrasna Beach, Greece
3 room house
Vrasna Beach, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 114 m²
€ 180,000
Agios Georgios, Vrasna Beach: For sale a bright house of 114 sq.m. in 300sq.m. frontage plot…
3 room housein Vrasna Beach, Greece
3 room house
Vrasna Beach, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 130,000
Nea Vrasna: Detached house of 120 sq.m. at a distance of 200 meters from the beach, in a ver…
Villa 6 room villain Tragilos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Tragilos, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 300,000
Discounts! For sale villa in Mavrosalasa, near Serres, city Amphipolis and resort Asprovalta…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Anthi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Anthi, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale 1-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Serres. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
3 room townhousein Milies, Greece
3 room townhouse
Milies, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale maisonette of 184 sq.meters in Asprovalta .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Serres Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Serres Municipality, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The semi-basement consists of living…
Townhousein Asprovalta, Greece
Townhouse
Asprovalta, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale maisonette of 210 sq.meters in Asprovalta . The maisonette has one level. A view of…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Mavrothalassa, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Mavrothalassa, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, l…
3 room cottagein Arethousa, Greece
3 room cottage
Arethousa, Greece
6 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The semi-basement consists of one st…
3 room cottagein Monovrysi, Greece
3 room cottage
Monovrysi, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Serres. A view of the city opens up from the wind…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Serres Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Serres Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The ground floor consists of one sto…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Asprovalta, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Asprovalta, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 95,000
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Asprovalta .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-ba…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Vrasna Beach, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Vrasna Beach, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale 4-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Nea Madytos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Madytos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 220,000
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Nea Apollonia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Apollonia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
For sale 1-storey house of 75 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists o…
2 room apartmentin Stavros, Greece
2 room apartment
Stavros, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 93,000
For sale Apartment of 70 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor…

Properties features in Serres Municipality, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
